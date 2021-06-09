Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Raabta turns four; says, 'Little did I know that it would be our first and last'

Popular Bollywood actress on Wednesday remembered late actor as their movie clocked four years. She took to her social media and penned down a heart wrenching note. film brought Kriti and Sushant together and viewers fell in love with their sizzling hot chemistry. In the note that Kriti penned, she mentioned that little did she know it would also be their last screen outing. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor shares fond memories with Good Luck Jerry crew as she wraps up shoot

The video includes a few BTS footage from the shoot of Raabta and their fun and happy memories. The video starts with, "A film. a journey that will always remain extremely close to my heart." The background music in the video will make you sad.

The actress shared a note wherein she mentioned her experience of filming Raabta and wrote, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye

Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye...

I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..

Films come and go..

But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..

Some more than others..

Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart..

Little did i know that it would be our first and last..

#Raabta".

Take a look at the video:

Kriti and Sushant were rumored to be dating during the making of Raabta. On the work front, Kriti wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film Bhediya alongside , Abhishek Banerjee, and . The movie is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022. Apart from this, Kriti has several upcoming projects into her kitty like Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamaare Do, Mimi, Ganapath and an unannounced project.