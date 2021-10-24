and his nephew Krushna Abhishek's ongoing feud has taken an ugly turn in the last few months. The mama-bhanja fight has grabbed a lot of attention and their relationship has turned sour. Their wives have now started taking potshots at each other. Recently, comedian Krushna's wife, actor Kashmera Shah spoke her heart out about the fight going on between mama-bhanja. She said she would love to see Govinda and Krushna working together. Kashmera said that Govinda needs a better manager and indirectly slammed his wife Sunita Ahuja who currently manages the actor’s work. Also Read - Before Rahul Vaidya, THESE 9 Bollywood celebs received death threats for SHOCKING reasons

Kashmera said, 'If he fires his current manager and gets a good manager who actually wants him to get good work, then things can happen. Jo abhi unka kam dekh raha hai is very bad. Govinda ji is a very talented actor and he should not be sitting at home.'

Kashmera further says that in their family, no one pushes each other to do better in life. 'I also want to be part of that family like the family... They always push their people. Why can't each family be like that? I wish Krushna's family had pushed him. Had they done that it would have been beneficial to the entire family. They are filled with great, talented people but koi kisi ko push nahi karta'. She even said that she will not be sitting idle at home like others and will most of her husband's talents by working with him.

For the uninitiated, Govinda and Krushna's fight came to the limelight when the comedian decided to skip an episode of after knowing that Govinda and his wife were going to be a part of it.