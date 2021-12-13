's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon with 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The star kid recently grabbed a lot of attention with her chart-topping song 'Bijlee Bijlee' which was sung by Harrdy Sandhu. Palak has always managed to turn heads with her impressive styling and fashion sense. Recently, Shweta and Palak both were seen grooving to 'Bijlee Bijlee' song. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari shake up a storm on Harrdy Sandhu's hit Bijlee – watch

The mother-daughter duo made an appearance at the success bash for the song. But it seems as netizens were quite upset with Palak's bold outfit. Shweta donned a white top and black jacket, while her daughter Palak wore a black strappy cutout sheer dress. She completed her look with light makeup and left her tresses open. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari oozes hotness with her bold avatar at Bijlee Bijlee success bash – view pics

Watch the video here -

Within no time, netizens trolled Palak for dancing in the bold dress and filled the comments section with their opinions. One user wrote, 'chhi chhi', while the other wrote, 'ghatiya dress'. Another user wrote, 'kuch sharam h ki nahi'. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma: 10 fittest TV actresses who love to flaunt their hot bods

On the work front, Palak's debut film will be released on January 14 of the next year in theatres. The actress will be seen essaying the lead role of Rosie in the film.