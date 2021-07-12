Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and his team ACCUSED of littering in Ladakh; here's how netizens REACT – read tweets

Bollywood's Mr perfect actor is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which is said to be an adaptation of ' . Laal Singh Chaddha is the most awaited film of the year that fans are eager for. But recently, the entire cast and crew of the film are in trouble. The entire unit of Laal Singh Chaddha was shooting in Ladakh and several pictures and videos went viral on social media. There are reports which state that the cast and crew have left the place dirty and polluted post their shoot. Well, it is not confirmed whether the team has wrapped the shoot, and is it Aamir's team responsible for the same? Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet with her no make-up picture; Indian Idol 12 controversy: 'People want masala,' Javed Ali REVEALS how a contestant won simply because he could talk with charm

There is a Twitter user named Jigmat Ladakhi who shared a video on his page and showcased that the cast of Laal Singh Chaddha littered the place by keeping the empty containers lying all around. He captioned the post as "This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself." Also Read - Throwback to when Aamir Khan wasn’t allowed to enter Sourav Ganguly's Kolkata home by his security guards despite multiple attempts

Take a look at the video Also Read - Samantha Akkineni breaks the internet with her no make-up and no filter picture clicked by her 'mommy dearest'

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi ?? (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

The user accused Aamir and his team of not practicing cleanliness. Well, within no time, his video grabbed a lot of attention and now netizens are reacting strongly about it. Netizens are criticizing Aamir and his upcoming film team for leaving the place dirty.

Yes!!! And they are already done shooting at that part of the land leaving the garbages behind.They have already moved to the next set which is almost half mile away.

So I guess they are not cleaning.

Film budget in crores and didn't even bother to clean the place before pack up — Mutop Lhamo (@MutopLhamo) July 9, 2021

*पर उपदेश कुशल बहुतेरे* बॉलीवुड के लिब्रान्डू एक्टर-एक्ट्रेस, सिर्फ दूसरों को ज्ञान देते है, खुद चरस, गांजा, अफीम, गन्दगी (भौतिक-शारीरिक:- जैसे- गुटका, शराब, सिगरेट, डकैती, चोरी, साज़िश, आदि ), फूडता जमाने, से परोस रहे है और इनको ही जनता स्टार का दर्जा दे रही हैं।

??? — ANSHUMAN DUBEY (@anshulcool1985) July 9, 2021

FIR should be filed against him, usi se saaf karwao ye sb and usko apology bhi issue karni chahea is environmental exploitation ke lea. — Rohitoric (@rohitraina35) July 11, 2021

Shouldn’t the production house be fined? Don’t they take some security deposit from them before allowing shooting? @lg_ladakh @jtnladakh — Naman ?? (@tohfakaboolhai) July 10, 2021

You should slap a case to claim 1000 cr damages from such Bollywood stars…. shame them globally too - we are with you…. — mj ?? (@monalchirps) July 10, 2021

Govt of ladakh should act if this is the mess left by Aamir Khan's film unit @BJP4Ladakh @jtnladakh — Pinank (scorpion ) (@pinanksanghvi) July 10, 2021

One user wrote: "We want your movie to be a blockbuster. But in Ladakh the air density is really high that it takes these garbages everywhere. And we can't stop it. And ladakh being a sensitive area I m requesting the team to take these steps now not at the end before it gets scattered evrywhere".

Talking about the film, it will also star and South actor in pivotal roles. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the release of the film has been postponed.