Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's Ammi REVIEWS the movie; says, 'Film bohot...'

Laal Singh Chaddha starring and in the lead roles is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The film is an Indian adaptation of starrer . The first song Kahani was released a few days ago. During a radio show, Aamir launched the song and interacted with everyone. During the interview, he revealed that his mother Zeenat Hussain watched Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking on the RedFm show, Aamir shared that he took his mom to the test screenings of the film and his mother loved the movie. Aamir said, "Main hamesha Ammi ka pehla reaction leta hu. Koi bhi cheez ke liye. Uske baad main bachon ka leta hu."

He further revealed that his mother does not like his films and said, "Ammi boht hi suljha hua response deti hai. Jab cheez unko pasand nahi aati hai toh kehti hai 'Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai'. She's very cute in the way she says it." Aamir said his mother watched his upcoming film and said, 'Aamir aap kisi baat mat suniye. Aapki film boht sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch Mat katiye.'

The song Kahani is composed by Pritam and netizens fell in love with the music. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha stars and Mona Singh in the main roles. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will release on August 12, 2022.