Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan's team issues a statement denying the allegations of littering; says 'When we leave a location we leave it cleaner than we found it'

Bollywood actor and his team who were shooting Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh were accused of leaving the place dirty and unclean. A video of Ladakh village Wakha went viral online and it showcased that the place was full of trash, used water bottles scattered all over the place. also shared the video on Instagram stories and netizens lost their clam.

Well, recently, Aamir Khan's production house has denied such allegations as they have issued a statement denying such claims.

In the statement, the Aamir Khan Productions team said, "To whomsoever, it may concern: AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team that makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day, there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it." Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and his team ACCUSED of littering in Ladakh; here's how netizens REACT – read tweets

The statement further read, "We believe that there are some rumors/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," it said.

Mona Singh and will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir and Kareena. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and the movie is an official Hindi remake of ' 1994 blockbuster . Last week, Naga Chaitanya shared a post on his social media which had Aamir and Kiran in it. Well, Laal Singh Chaddha is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.