Bollywood's Mr. perfectionist actor recently grooved to the popular Punjabi number Dhol Jageero Da on the occasion of Baisakhi. The actor celebrated Baisakhi with influencer Ruhee Dosani and her family. A video of Aamir performing Bhangra with Ruhee went viral on social media and fans are amazed by his dancing skills.

A video was shared by Ruhee as she celebrated Baisakhi with Aamir. The actor had invited Ruhee and her family to his residence to celebrate Baisakhi together. He helped Ruhee's mum to make the halwa. He also enjoyed eating halwa and lassi along with the guests. In the video, both Aamir and Ruhee were seen dancing to Dhol Jageero Da song. Aamir's dancing moves set the floor on fire. Ruhee wrote, "I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He's a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him."

On the work front, Aamir will be seen playing the role of a Sikh man in his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and the movie is said to be a remake of the Hollywood classic . Apart from Aamir, the movie features and in the main roles.