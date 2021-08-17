Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no-makeup selfie from Maldives with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur; calls herself a 'beach bum'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives. She recently gave a sneak peek to her fans into her no-makeup picture on Tuesday. Kareena shared a beautiful selfie from the beautiful island. In the picture, Bebo wore a black bikini top and left her tresses open. She looked sideways as she clicked this selfie. Kareena added a beach umbrella and 'beach bum' sticker to her picture. Kareena is enjoying her vacation to the fullest and her recent vacay pictures are proof of it. Also Read - Before Bell Bottom blows us away with deshbhakti, let's revisit these 10 ICONIC dialogues from CLASSIC Bollywood patriotic movies

Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and two sons-- and Jehangir Ali Khan recently traveled to the Maldives to celebrate the actors 51st birthday.

Kareena posted pictures from their vacation on Instagram and wished her husband. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Recently, Bebo released her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, and spoke about her kids. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son, Jehangir in February this year. They tied the knot in 2012 and Taimur was born in 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha, opposite actor . This film is a remake of the Hollywood hit and is being helmed by Advait Chandan.