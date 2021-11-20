Laal Singh Chaddha stars and in lead roles. The most awaited film has been postponed yet again. Yes, you read that right. On Saturday, Kareena shared a new poster of her film with a new release date. The movie is now all set to release on April 14 next year, on Baisakhi. Well, it seems Baisakhi is going to be extra special for Aamir and Kareena's fans. Kareena shared the post on her Instagram and wrote: “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date.” Also Read - Aamir Khan all set to get married the third time; to tie the knot with his past co-star? Read deets

In the poster, Kareena and Aamir posed romantically and looked cute together. The poster is set against a backdrop of mustard fields. Well, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Prashanth Neel-directed KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role. Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to release on Christmas 2021, but the film was shifted to February 14. Both Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF 2 are slated to release on April 14, 2021. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash's KGF 2 in trouble due to Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun regretting Pushpa's release date and more

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and wrote, "The big clash... 14 April 2022 will witness the clash of the two biggies:Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF2... Aamir Khan versus Yash." Also Read - Rani Mukerji on how Kamal Haasan helped her overcome her BIGGEST insecurity and why romancing Aamir, Shah Rukh onscreen made her nervous

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood classic , starring . Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film will also star and Mona Singh in the main roles.

On the other hand, Kannada star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, is the sequel of KGF which was released in 2018 and did amazingly well at the box office. The film will also star , in significant roles.