Laal Singh Chaddha: Post divorce news, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao dance together on the sets of their film in Ladakh – watch video

Bollywood actor and his team were shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Wakha village of Ladakh. The entire team of Laal Singh Chaddha received a warm welcome from the people of Wakha.

In the viral video, Aamir and were seen dressed in the traditional Ladakhi attire which is called Koss and Sulma. They even danced to the folk dance of Ladakh known as Gomba Sumshak along with the locals. Their dance video is going viral on the internet.

Aamir donned a red outfit that he paired with a purple hat, while Kiran looked beautiful in a dark pink outfit and green hat. A person is seen teaching them their folk dance, while the two followed her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Azerbaijan (@aamir.khan_azerbaijan)

In another video that is going viral, Aamir is seen dancing with kids on the sets of his film. He can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt, black pants, and black shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serap Varol (@serap_omur_varol)

Apart from Aamir, , Mona Singh and will play pivotal roles in the film. The film is said to be the remake of and is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Earlier this month, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation and issued a joint statement on social media. The two ended their 15 years of marriage and said that they would continue co-parenting their son, Azad Rao Khan.

A few days back, Aamir and his team were accused by a Twitter user of littering the place. Aamir's team denied the claims of leaving the place dirty and issued a statement clarifying the same.