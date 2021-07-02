Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys the 'summer view' from the window of her new house – view pics

Popular Bollywood actress on Friday shared new videos of the view from her Mumbai house. She took to her Instagram post and shared clips and stories which showed her beautiful balcony. The actress moved into her new home with Saif Ali Khan just before the arrival of her second son. Also Read - Did you know Aamir Khan desperately wanted to play THIS character in Imran Khan's Delhi Belly?

Bebo often gives glimpses of her new abode on Instagram. Recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha began her day by teasing her fans as she gave them a lovely view from her bedroom. Fans were in awe of her lovely view and could not take their eyes off it. The actress woke up to the sound of chirping birds and the view of lush green surroundings. She captioned the video as, "Summer through my window."

Take a look:



Last time, Bebo gave her fans a glimpse of her closet, the patio, the pool area, and living room on her Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Door to new beginnings."

A few days back, Kareena with her girl gang including Malaika Arora, , , and other friends was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with .