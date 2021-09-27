Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva who goes by the name Yohani is super popular these days. Her song Manike Mage Hithe has managed to touch hearts of several. It is the hottest viral trend with many versions of the song grabbing everyone's attention. On Instagram, netizens are using the song to make reels and much more. Within no time, the Sri Lankan's singer has attained great fandom. Now, it seems, she is looking to work in Bollywood. Also Read - When R Madhavan was ‘advised’ to lie about his marital status for the benefit of Mani Ratnam’s film

In an interview with WION, she spoke about her aspiration to work with Bollywood stars. Since her tour to India recently took place, she was asked about offers from Bollywood. Replying to this, Yohani shared a long list of Indian musicians she would love to work with and the list includes names of AR Rahman, Badshah and more. She said, "I would love to work with A.R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, DIVINE, Badshah and the list goes on."

She also spoke about the experience of her song going viral and receiving such love. She said, "It's been a crazy experience. Saying it's overwhelming would be an understatement. I'm quite humbled by all the love and support. It still feels unreal. My teams--Pettah Effect and Theewra Worldwide--have been with me from day one and they take a lot of the pressure off my shoulders. They look into all the collaborations, tours, brand works etc. I get to spend time with the band and prepare for the tour. I enjoy the process and look forward to performing live for as many people as possible."

By: Pallabi Dey Purkayastha