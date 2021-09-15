has comfortably established herself as a fine actress in Bollywood. Given that she is a starkid and also an actress, her every move is tapped. People are quite inquisitive about her personal life too. There were rumours that Janhvi Kapoor is in a relationship with her friend named Akshat Rajan. The rumours of them dating sparked after they were spotted spending quality time with each other on several occasions. Now, Janhvi has made a sweet birthday post for him.

On her Insta stories, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her love and called him 'Best human'. Sharing a sweet picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the world's best human, I love you @akshatranjan." She then added "I love you" to her post. In the picture shared, we see Janhvi leaning on Akshat's shoulder who is posing for the camera. This has once again sparked the rumours of their relationship.

In the past, Janhvi has refuted the rumours and stated that he is her best friend from childhood. She had also stated that he is scared of hanging out with her because of paparazzi. On Famously Filmfare, she had said, "The rumour mongers have also said that I am dating my childhood best friend called Akshat, who’s so scared to hang out with me now because he is too scared that we will be papped together."

It is not the first time though that Janhvi has said 'I Love You' to Akshat on social media. When he had made a birthday post for her, she had dropped a comment saying, 'ILY'.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 in her kitty.