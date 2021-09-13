is one of the top actresses of Bollywood. With films like Veere Di Wedding, , , Bodyguard, and many more registered in her name, she is one of the most bankable stars of the film industry. Recently, the actress was in the news because of her alleged fee hike. It was reported that she asked for a whopping amount to play Sita in a mythological drama. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nargis Fakhri confesses dating Uday Chopra; Tony Kakkar's response to troll and more

As source informed Bollywood Hungama that the actress demanded Rs 12 crore for the film. It was also reported that makers were rethinking over their decision to cast Kareena. She got brutally trolled for the same. Now, the actress has broken her silence on the fee hike. To The Gaurdian, she said, "Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it."

Further, she added that she makes it pretty clear about what she wants and it is not because she is demanding. She spoke about women getting respected in the film industry and said, "I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It's not about being demanding, it's about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing."

Reportedly, this film helmed by Alaukik Desai required Bebo to undergo preparation for almost 8 to 10 months, and it would have been the biggest film of Kareena till date.

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with . It was just yesterday that some pictures of the two from the sets had gone viral on social media.