is one of the most loved starkids of B-town. She marked her entry in Bollywood with and proved her mettle as an actor with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The lady is also paparazzi's favourite. Regularly, she gets papped either at the gym or at shoot locations. But here is something that paparazzi may not like it. There was a time when Janhvi tried to evade them by using tricks.

On a cooking show, Janhvi made this confession. She once tricked the paparazzi by sending her car the other way and she took a ride home with her friend Namrata Purohit. Yet, paps somehow managed to spot her and chased the car. Then, Janhvi confessed that she has hid in her car's trunk on many occasions. She also mentioned that she always has a blanket in her car if at all she is at a place where she is not supposed to be or with someone she is not supposed to be with.

As Namrata described the incident, Janhvi added, "Because I wasn't supposed to be at the gym, I was supposed to be home, tired and sad. They were literally chasing us on bikes, and we were going around in her car and we had to stop at some dingy location and then I had to get back into my car. You know the amount of times I have hidden in the trunk of my car? So many times! There's always a blanket in my car. There's always a blanket every time I am at a place I am not supposed to be at or with someone I am not supposed to be with."

Well, well, okay then! Guess it is for the first time that a celeb has confessed something like this.