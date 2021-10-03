This morning (October 3, 2021) reports of 's son 's alleged detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau hit the internet. Reportedly, a raid was conducted on a cruise and a few party-goers were taken in for questioning by the NCB. Now, the reports that have come in state that Aryan Khan along with the other detained in the case have been taken to a hospital for medical test. Reportedly, they have been taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for the same. Also Read - NCB detains Aryan Khan: Trolls make old video viral where Shah Rukh Khan sarcastically said, 'my son can do drugs'

News agency ANI posted the visuals from the NCB office from where the detainees were reportedly taken to the hospital. A tweet by ANI read, "Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Three of the eight detained persons, in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were being taken for the medical test by NCB pic.twitter.com/JVAYF6fMb5 — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Maharashtra: Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were detained in connection with the raid at a party at a cruise off the Mumbai coast, were taken out of the NCB office for medical examination pic.twitter.com/6goZ9aIOZE — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Further details about the case are yet awaited.

Meanwhile, at an event was asked to comment on the same. He was quoted saying, "I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather."