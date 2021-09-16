Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan recently embraced motherhood as she delivered a baby boy. However, a lot of speculations around who the father of the son is took place. Nusrat Jahan separated from her estranged husband Nikhil Jain along time back. They separated on the grounds that their marriage is not valid in India since they got married in Turkey. Thus, there was a lot of mystery around who was the father of Nusrat's baby. Now, it has been finally revealed that baby's son is actor-turned-politician Debashish Dasgupta, also known as Yash Dasgupta. Also Read - Actresses turned politician Nusrat Jahan strongly reacts to trolls questioning her about the baby's father

As per the reports, the birth certificate of baby holds his name as the father. It is Yishaan J Dasgupta. Yash Dasgupta is rumoured to be Nusrat Jahan's partner. He was the one who accompanied her during hospital visits and more. They recently also visited Kolkata Municipal Corporation together. It was being reported that they paid a visit to the Corporation for vaccination but it could also be for birth certificate.

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta worked together in the film called SOS Kolkata. The film released in 2020 during the lockdown.

After giving birth to Yishaan, Nusrat had recently made her first public appearance and interacted with the media. She was questioned about her partner, over which, she had said, "to I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time."

Later, she had shared a picture on social media talking about criticism. She had said, "Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy."