Saif Ali Khan and 's sister Saba Ali Khan has stayed away from the limelight. Unlike her siblings, she decided not to venture into the film industry. She is a jewelry designer and very accomplished one. She is also an Instagram addict as she shares sweet pictures of her family on social media more than often. The pictures she shares of her niece Inaaya and nephews and Jehangir Ali Khan are very special. But recently, a troll questioned her about the bond the Pataudi family shares with her.

A day ago, she shared a video of all the photo frames of the kids she has at home. The pictures were of Taimur Ali Khan and . She shared it with the caption, "MY Babies ...Guess which one turns 4....tomorrow? 29.09.2021." Over this, a troll commented, "Do they all even bother about you?" Saba did not seem to be in the mood to let this go. She hit back writing, "Why does THAT 'bother' YOU??" Well, don't mess with the Pataudis, we say.

On the other hand, Saba had recently even given it back to trolls who made fun of or passed negative comments over the name of Saif Ali Khan and 's second son Jehangir Ali Khan. On Instagram, she had penned, "Momma n Jaan Jeh. When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ....are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as....And The NAME . No one ...NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. PARENTS are the only one with RIGHTS. Think it's a reminder for EVERYONE to respect that . Today ... tomorrow. Forever!!!!"