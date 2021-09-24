While the debate over nepotism continues, we see many Bollywood starkids making their Bollywood debuts. It is being anticipated that Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan will also mark his debut soon. His other two sons, and Jehangir Ali Khan are already pretty famous even though they are just toddlers. Discussions about them being actors when they grow up are already taking place. But papa Saif has a very sound advice for all three of them. Also Read - From Sara Tendulkar to Ibrahim Ali Khan to Navya Naveli: 7 charming star kids we’d love to see in films soon

To Indianexpress.com, Saif Ali Khan stated that his kids should learn from all the actors that are there around them and make sure that whatever they do, it should be entertaining. He said, "There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and chosen to contribute entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining." He further added, "I’d say just be actors. Enjoy acting and playing roles." Also Read - From Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff to Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif – 9 pairs of Bollywood siblings we can't wait to see together on screen

Earlier, it was who had spoken about her kids' future. She had said that she wants them to grow up as gentlemen irrespective of what career they choose. She had said, "I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys," to HT Brunch. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan is back with knock-knock series with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan aka Iggy Potter and it's too fun to miss – watch video