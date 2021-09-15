is one of the finest filmmakers of Bollywood. With films like , Devdas, , Padmaavat and more - he has proved to be a director par excellence. There are barely any loopholes in his films as there is no scope of anyone making a mistake when he is holding the director's seat. But it is not easy to bring out the best from the actors. Time and again, we have heard of SLB losing his temper on the sets. There was a time when he shouted on too. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut bags Sita's role amid fee hike debate; Kareena Kapoor Khan cringes over Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look

Ranveer Singh and are said to be SLB's favourite pair. They have worked together in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Ram Leela. And one can easily say that Ranveer has given his best performances in SLB's films but not without a bit of scolding. In an report in The Asian Age, actors from Padmaavat have revealed that SLB even shouted at Ranveer during the shoot. Affirming that he gets angry on the sets, an actor reportedly revealed that Ranveer has also suffered his wrath. "Yes! Many a time he not only shouted at Ranveer but even told him, “Tere se nahi hoga, chal ghar chalte hai (this is not your cup of tea, let’s go home) and much more,” says the actor," the actor said. Also Read - ‘Is it winter in Mumbai?’ Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing a winter coat – watch video

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is said to be SLB's darling. A source revealed to the portal, "Deepika is really focused and tries to follow director Bhansali’s instructions carefully, leaving no room for him to get angry with her." Also Read - TOP 10 most gorgeous Bollywood divas who are natural beauties!

The actors further also mentioned that it is human for anyone to get angry when the shot does not come out to be right despite being explained in detail.