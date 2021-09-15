When Sanjay Leela Bhansali got angry on Ranveer Singh; shouted, 'tere se nahi hoga' – Read shocking deets

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are said to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali's favourite actors. They have collaborated for films like Gooliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.