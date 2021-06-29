Leaked: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more actors' first ever audition tapes

We all know that it is difficult to get a golden opportunity in Bollywood. Right from doing hard work to keeping viewers entertained, a star has to do it all to remain in the news. Here are the audition videos of Bollywood celebs before they made it big in the film industry. Also Read - RRR update: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt's film nears completion; here's what's pending to shoot

This video of Salman Khan is from his first screen test for his debut movie Maine Pyaar Kiya. The handsome has rocked the role as made females go weak in knees.

Before making her debut in Bollywood, Disha started her career with modeling and acting in ads. Here is a video of her auditioning for a cold cream commercial when she was 19 years old.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who made her debut with Student Of The Year film is seen auditioning for the role of Ayesha in .

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez studied acting at the Barry John Acting Academy. Apart from her several actors including , , etc were trained under the mentorship of famous theatre director Barry. Take a look at her audition video.

The powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh has always managed to grab attention with his super-energetic persona. This video captures his perfect craziness and love for acting.