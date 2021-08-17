Liger actress Ananya Panday gives a befitting reply to netiznens calling her accent fake and labelling her artificial

Bollywood actress recently appeared on 's show Pinch Season 2 and responded to several questions and messages from the netizens. Arbaaz told Ananya her fan had asked her why is she not getting married? Well, Ananya had a specific answer to this repetitive question and she said, 'noooo! 30 saal pe puchna abhi nahi'. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's trainer drops hot, new yoga pic of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and it's all about 'twisting and glowing'

Netizens called the Student of the Year 2 actress accent fake. Ananya read the comment wherein a person made fun of her accent and said that it makes his ears bleed. Ananya replied to him saying, "I am so sorry. Let me send some tissues for you".

Later, netizens accused Ananya of being fake and artificial. They even called her 'Fake Pandey' and the actress replied to this accusation like a PRO. Ananya said, "You can call me everything else but not artificial. I am 100 per cent real."

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in ’s next along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Liger, a sports drama with South superstar .