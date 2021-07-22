Liked Sarpatta Parambarai? Here are 5 best South sport drama films to watch today on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & Disney+ Hotstar and more

Sarpatta Parambarai is directed by Pa. Ranjith and stars Arya, Dushara Vijayan, , , and Sanchana Natarajan in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film revolves around a clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai. The film showvases boxing culture in the locality. Sarpatta Parambarai was released today (22 July) on Amazon Prime. Here is a list of the 5 best South sport drama films to watch today on Netflix, YouTube & Disney+ Hotstar, and more. Also Read - Kerala Lok Sabha elections: Mohanlal, Aju Varghese step out and cast their votes

Majili - Disney+ Hotstar

This is a romantic sports film which is directed by Shiva Nirvana and stars , Samantha Akkineni, Divyansha Kaushik in the lead roles. The film is loosely based on K. Viswanath's Sagara Sangamam.

Guru - MX Player

The film stars Venkatesh and in lead roles and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The film showcases the sacred bond between a teacher and his student. Aditya who was a well-known boxer had to leave boxing due to internal politics, later decides to reenter as a coach.

Godha - Amazon Prime Video

Basil Joseph's directorial film is about amateur wrestling that stars Tovino Thomas, Wamiqa Gabbi, , and Renji Panicker in pivotal roles.

Aar Paar: The Judgement - ZEE5

Aar Paar - The Judgement stars Genelia D'Souza, Nitin Kumar, and Pradeep Singh Rawat in main roles. The story is about two rival students who join hands to defeat a mafia leader.

Eetti - Voot

Ravi Arasu's directed film stars , , Aadukalam Naren, Selva, Jayaprakash, Sonia, Nithyashree Venkataramanan, Thirumurugan, Aadukalam Murugadoss in pivotal roles. The film is about Pughazh who is an athlete, who suffers from a rare medical condition.