Lisa Haydon becomes a mother for the third time, announces birth of baby girl in unique style

Bollywood actress welcomes her third child, a baby girl into her life. The actress becomes a mother for the third time and is currently enjoying her motherhood phase with her little one. Also Read - Lisa Haydon's baby shower is all about flowers, cake, meringue cookies, pink-white decor and more – view inside pics

Recently, a curious fan of Lisa asked her about her third baby and wrote, "Hey can you tell me please wheres your 3 tiny baby?" Lisa replied, "in my arms." Also Read - Poonam Pandey, Amala Paul, Lisa Haydon – 16 Indian actresses who bared it all on screen; get ready for some MAJOR surprises

Lisa walked down the aisle with Dino Lalvani at a beach wedding in 2016. The two had welcomed their first son, Zack in 2017. Later, in 2021 the couple welcomed another boy Leo into their lives. On February 8, 2021, Lisa announced her third pregnancy as she shared a cute video on social media along with her son Zack. Also Read - Lisa Haydon, Amrita Rao and other Bollywood divas who flaunted their baby bump in the most gorgeous way

The petite actress was due on June 22, 2021, with a baby girl and her fans were waiting for her to announce the birth of her third child. During Mother's Day, Lisa revealed the gender of her third baby and shared pictures wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump in style. She had captioned her post as "With my very little woman."

A few days back, Lisa celebrated her birthday with her baby shower. She looked lovely in a white flowy dress and captioned the pictures as, “One of the most special days... Five friends planned a baby shower to welcome the baby girl. I may have given them some reference photos (not a control freak at all) BUT, this decor was above and beyond- true friendship, making baby shower dreams come true. Baby girl you are so loved!”

Congratulations to the couple and their family!