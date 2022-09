Entertainment news live: Today’s the big day when two of the most awaited films – Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan and Ponniyin Selvan I, a multi-starrer – Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Sharma, Karthi, Trisha and others is releasing in the cinema halls. It’s one of the biggest clashes at the box office lately.

Apart from the major releases, we also have celebrity couples such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor grabbing headlines. Since Bigg Boss 16 is premiering tomorrow, we also have updates dropping in about the same. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding functions begin today! Apart from that, stay tuned for the latest updates from South Movies, Bollywood, TV and more!