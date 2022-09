Entertainment news live: We eat, sleep and breathe entertainment. Bollywood, South Indian Films and TV industries are booming and how. So well, all the updates coming from these industries are also entertaining. These days, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra is making the maximum buzz as it has turned out to be a hit. Mani Ratnam's directorial venture Ponniyin Selvan I starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha is also taking up the space in the news circuit.

And when not films, the starkids are generating great buzz for themselves on social media. Priyanka Chopra's little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas often makes it to the headlines as her sweet pictures go viral. In TV, Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16 is keeping everyone excited. So with so much happening around the world of entertainment, there's no chance we will let you miss anything. So here's the BollywoodLife Entertainment News Live blog for everything entertainment.