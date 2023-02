10:16 am

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see the top five contestants of the show bracing the fiery questions of the media. From Shalin Bhanot to Shiv Thakare - all of them will have to justify their actions inside the house. Later, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot will also get into a fight.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo below: