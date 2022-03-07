Reality show Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey recently spoke about her troubled relationship with her estranged husband Sam Bombay. The model actress revealed some darkest secrets of her life in the show and shocked everyone. Poonam said that she has been in a troubled relationship for the last four years. She even said that her husband would beat her up like a dog and used to lock her in the room. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

"This jail, the food, my sleep, it is luxury for me. I was in a relationship for 4 years and those four years of my life I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. I would not eat for days, that's why I crave for vada pav. I would get beaten up. I would get locked in one of my bedrooms. My phone was broken so I couldn't make any calls. And the next time I would just feel that I should kill myself. I've tried to kill myself multiple times. Kutte ki tarah maarta hai na, kutte ki tarah," said Poonam. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah pack a punch in Jalsa teaser, Apaharan 2 trailer is gritty and more

She further revealed saying that the pictures of her bruised face went viral on social media and netizens trolled her brutally for getting beaten up. Poonam said, "At that point I started feeling I am very weak. I am not Poonam Pandey. Mera bahut mazak udaaya gaya, bahut bada mazak.. My hospital pictures went viral, people started saying that she deserves this what is happening to her. I went through mental and physical abuse at my home itself. I consider myself very lucky that I am alive, emotional well-being. But I am proud of the fact that I am out of it and I am sitting with you all here." Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey's hubby Sam Bombay hints at infidelity; says 'She has all the qualities except loyalty'

Lock Upp contestants got emotional as Poonam shared her story and called her brave for coming out of the trauma.