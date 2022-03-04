hosted reality show Lock Upp has grabbed a lot of attention with contestants' fights and new revelations about them. Recently, contestants Poonam Pandey shared a few allegations against her estranged husband Sam Bombay in the 's Lock Upp show. She said that she had suffered a brain hemorrhage due to the violence he inflicted on her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Prabhas OPENS UP about criticism on his Hindi diction in Saaho; Sunny Leone SLAMS trolls over daughter Nisha and more

Recently, Poonam's husband Sam Bombay was quoted by ETimes TV as he hinted at infidelity. He said that his wife has all the qualities except loyalty. He further said, 'Without loyalty there is no trust and honesty, and then there's failure. Good guys don't make it. You have to be a bad boy. That's how you survive. Has she ever complained about me cheating with anybody? I have had multiple relationships with celebrities bigger than Poonam. Has anybody accused me of assault? Never. Has Poonam been accused by other men of assault? Yes. So there's a pattern here. And this is what the police told me; I had no idea about this.'

He further continued saying, 'I married Poonam because she told me that the avatar she has created for herself, nobody is going to marry her. But again, why is she talking about me in the show? It's because she wants me to know that she's thinking about me. We both bi**h about each other because we are still madly in love with each other.'

Poonam and Sam had tied the knot in September 2020 and after some days post their wedding, she accused him of molestation and domestic violence. Sam was arrested and later released on bail.