Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui talks about meeting his son; says 'Want to be there for him always'

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has been receiving an immense amount of love from the audiences post his win in 's reality show. The stand-up comedian got candid about his first marriage, his son, his girlfriend Nazila, and much more. In an interview with ETimes, Munawar said that he was not ready to speak about his past on the show, but he realized that he does not want to hide anything from anyone. He said, "I will have to talk about my personal life and it is no more personal now. Hai kuch zindagi ke puraane kisse but aage badhna hai zindagi ka naam."

Munawar said that he will soon meet his son and he is quite excited to see him. He was quoted saying, "I always think of giving him a better life and he should be able to achieve all his dreams. I want him to become a good person and a better human being. I also want that people close to him should also be safe and he should become a good person. Main usse Kisi bhi cheez ki kami nahi hone dena chahta… I want to give him all the happiness in the world. I want to be there for him always."

Munawar was spotted with his girlfriend Nazila at the success bash of Lock Upp which was hosted by . Their pictures and videos went viral on social media and the two looked head over heels in love with one another. Munawar and Nazila have known each other for a year now and are dating for a few months. He revealed the reason behind not speaking about his girlfriend inside the show. Munawar said, "The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world, so I refrained from revealing her identity."

The comedian even said that whether he is participating in 's adventure-based Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 show. He said he is not sure if he is the confirmed contestant of the reality show as the things are still in the process.