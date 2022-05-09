Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui recently visited Dongri in his BMW. The comedian received a grand welcome from the residents. Munawar showcased to them the show trophy that he received and his fans were seen cheering for him. The Lock Upp winner shared several videos wherein he can be seen clicking pictures with his fans and also having a gala time with them. The comedian also interacted with his fans and shook hands with his loved ones. He was overwhelmed with the immense love that he received from them. He shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "This love! Munawar ki janta ko salam aur shukriya." Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's ladylove Bubby aka Nazila Sitaishi is a stunner and here's proof [VIEW PICS]

Watch the video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUNAWAR IS ❤️ (@munawar.faruqui0018)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUNAWAR IS ❤️ (@munawar.faruqui0018)

Post his visit to Dongri, Munawar attended the success party of Lock Upp. He looked handsome in a black shirt and blue denim that he paired with black shoes. The winner was all smiles as he posed for the paps. For the uninitiated, the comedian who belongs to Dongri area had promised ‘trophy toh Dongri hi aaegi’. Also Read - Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui shares love-soaked pic with his girlfriend, and it is not Anjali Arora; here's how netizens reacted

Videos from the location show Munawar was surrounded by fans. A user wrote, “This guy exudes such a positive energy that he tends to lift everyone’s spirit ❤️,” while another commented saying, “I always loved his comedy, felt bad and supported his thoughts at his lowest time. No one can assume how happy I feel when I see him getting the love and respect that he always deserved for the kind of pure soul he is! More power and way to go!” Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundraa shares bedroom secrets; REVEALS girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash 'likes to be on top’

There are reports that Munawar will also participate in the new season of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.