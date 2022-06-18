Love Aaj Kal 3: Kartik Aaryan teases fans as he hints at working with Imtiaz Ali; here's what he said

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan recently hinted at the making of Love Aaj Kal 3. Yes, you read that right! The actor hinted that filmmaker Imtiaz is considering making a third film in the Love Aaj Kal franchise.