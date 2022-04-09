Bollywood actress Malaika Arora was recently injured during a car accident and suffered severe injuries. Recently, the gorgeous actress shared a long note of gratitude on her social media. The actress has opened up about the accident for the first time. In the note, Malaika has thanked everyone for being with her during her tough time. She shared a picture of herself, she wrote "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Karan Johar; Alia Bhatt's uncle CONFIRMS her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and more

She further added, "And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!?". Also Read - From first sexcapade to rift with Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 shocking revelations by Karan Johar that raised eyebrows

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Tejasswi Prakash looks gorgeous in green saree, Priyanka Chopra's desi avatar leaves fans swooning and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Within no time, her comments section was filled with get well soon messages. Malaika's BFFs , dropped emojis on the posts.

Malaika was coming back home post attending Pune Fashion Week, wherein a car hit her SUV. The actress was injured and immediately rushed to the hospital on April 2. Since then, the actress has been recovering at her residence and her friends have been visiting her.