Bollywood actress Malaika Arora often treats her fans and followers with her stunning pictures. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of her well-spent weekend. The gorgeous actress flaunted her toned body in a sexy bikini and we could not take our eyes off her. In the picture, she donned a multi-colored co-ord set and posed for a stylish picture. Netizens were left completely in awe of her beauty and showered their love on her posts. Malaika shared a series of posts and shared a sneak peek into her weekend. In another post, she gave a glimpse of her pancake with her pooch featuring in the same frame. In the third picture, she placed cucumber slices on her eyes and was seen relaxing. Also Read - Urfi Javed, Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora and more actresses who went braless and aced the BOLD fashion statement

A few days back, Malaika posted a video wherein she celebrated her dog’s birthday and also gifted him a dog-friendly cake. She also shared a short video on Instagram and captioned it, “#happybirthday #mylove #birthdayboy #casper.” In the video, the two were seen having a gala time together. On Valentine's Day the diva shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend and captioned it as, “Mine.” In the picture, Malaika was seen hugging Arjun. The lovey-dovey picture of the couple set the internet on fire. Arjun also shared a beautiful picture of them and wrote, 'Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she goes away...'.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2019 and since then they have been painting the town red with their romantic pictures.