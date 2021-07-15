Mandira Bedi remembers '25 years of knowing' her beloved husband Raj Kaushal; shares a heartbreaking post

On Wednesday actress remembered her husband and filmmaker in an emotional post. On June 30, Raj Kaushal died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49. Recently, she shared a post for her late husband and penned down the beautiful memories that she made with her husband in the past 25 years. Also Read - Mouni Roy shares happy pictures of her best friend Mandira Bedi; calls her 'MY BABY STRONGEST' – view here

She captioned the post as, "25 years of knowing each other. 23 years of marriage. through all the struggle. through every crest and trough....". In the pictures, Mandira was seen posing with her late husband. Also Read - Mandira Bedi makes her first social media post after husband Raj Kaushal's demise; shares heartbreaking throwback pictures

Take a look at the post Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate; Sona Mohapatra stands by Mandira Bedi after she is trolled for performing the last rites of her husband Raj Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Within no time, Mandira and Raj's friends commented on the post. Ashish Chowdhary wrote, "Love you both soooo much,"Manasi Scott wrote, "This is such a beautiful post @mandirabedi … big love and more power to you." Vidya Malawade wrote, "So much love & strength to you beautiful."

Mandira and Raj got married in 1999 and they welcomed their son Vir on June 17, 2011. The two had adopted daughter Tara in July last year.

On Tuesday, Mandira dedicated a post to Raj and captioned it as, "Miss you Raji.." with a broken heart emoji. Recently, Mandira was spotted in the city with her mother after her husband’s demise.

On the work front, Mandira featured in various shows like 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was even part of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Naam Gum Jaayega, Meerabai Not Out, and . Mandira hosted some shows including Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior, and India's Deadliest Roads.

While, Raj directed films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Anthony Kaun Hai? and had produced filmmaker 's movie, My Brother… Nikhil.