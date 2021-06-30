Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest; actor Rohit Bose Roy confirms the news

Popular actress and TV personality 's husband died due to a cardiac arrest. The actress lost her husband on June 30, 2021, early morning. The filmmaker was at home when he suffered a heart attack. The news of his death has come as a shock as on Sunday (June 27) the couple was seen partying with their industry friends. Also Read - From Ray to Unpaused: 5 best anthology movies and shows to stream today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

Raj took to social media and shared pictures from their party and they looked all happy. Actor Rohit Bose Roy has confirmed the news of Raj's sudden demise and wrote, "Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE."

Filmmaker tweeted, "Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul."

The couple tied the knot on February 14, 1999. Mandira and Raj had a son Veer and they had adopted a baby girl - Tara. May his soul rest in peace!