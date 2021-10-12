Manoj Tiwari's ex-wife dating THIS Punjabi singer? Couple makes relationship official on social media

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician 's first wife Rani has once again found love. As per the sources, Rani is currently dating Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa and the two are head over heels in love with one another. Rani aka Pratima was married to Manoj in 1999, but the two got separated in 2012 after 14 years of their marriage. The two have a daughter together named Jiya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Tactics galore but the impact is somehow missing

Ekdam had shared a lovely picture with Pratima on his Instragram and wrote, "(Dil ki feeling) Jarur padna ik var हर पल मोहब्बत करने का वादा है आपसे, हर पल साथ निभाने का वादा है आपसे, कभी ये मत समझ न हम आपको भूल जायेंगे, जिंदगी भर साथ चलने का वादा है आपसे। i love u meri jaan my heart beat ".

Take a look at the post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EKAM BAWA (@ekambawaofficial)

In an interview with ETimes, the Punjabi singer Ekam spilled beans about his relationship with Rani and said, "It’s a blessed feeling to feel loved every day. I am very grateful to God for sharing this bond with her. It’s Pratima’s love and affection towards me that makes me forget everything and fall in love with her all over again, every day."

Manoj is now married to Surbhi Tiwari and the two welcomed a baby girl in 2020.