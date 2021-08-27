Meet Manik Marria, excelling in many roles as a social media personality, fitness expert, and influencer.

Having helped thousands of people transform their shape and lives with right diet and workout, Manik Marria exudes pure passion and sheer brilliance in his work.

The mission we take on makes us and changes us! The same has been the case for one inspiring professional from the health and fitness domain- Manik Marria. There are certain spirited individuals who cross every boundary of life breaking many different society barriers, unfollowing conventional methodologies and find their way making it aptly right for themselves. Well, Manik Marria has been that one individual who has spiraled his way to the top by following his dreams and passion and bringing about a great revolution within the health and fitness space through an active catalyst in the name of Social Media. Manik’s entire life has been a consequential way to improve the trajectory of health for humanity.

Manik is mere 26 years of age and at this young age he has been an influential personality in the health and fitness space across many social media platforms. Excelling with many different aspects of health and fitness like diet, nutritional supply, weight loss, body transformation, cosmetology and much more, Manik proves his prowess as a complete health expert and fitness guru. He has brought a huge difference and transformation in many people’s lives by setting core objectives and maintaining the best level of being health, fit and happy. Hailing from Delhi, Manik’s popularity has now spread across the entire country making him as one of the most seek and sought-after professionals in the health and fitness domain. He is also a recipient of many awards and accolades, Manik was ranked 9th In India Fitness Category TikTok.

He has flourished as an established celebrity nutritionist and clinical dietician having helped over many famous personalities. With growing presence on umpteen social media accounts, Manik has utilized the medium to its fullest to reach out to many millions in India as well around the world. Apart from completing his BSc in nutrition and food science along with Diploma degree in nutrition and dietetics, Manik is also a certified sports medicine, nutrition specialist and into diabetic/thyroid nutrition as well. Also during the testing times of the global pandemic, he seeked his nutrition care certification for the covid 19 patient. By delivering desired results for people, Manik has swiftly earned the title of Fat loss expert and transformation specialist. In addition to this Manik is also an Pcos management advisor and cosmetologist.

With Manik’s popularity growing tremendous day and night on social media, Manik has already garnered more than 500k followers on TikTok and more than 32k followers on Instagram. With a mission of changing lives of every individual getting trained and coached under him, Manik vouches to inspire million others on route to greatness. For more info, follow Manik Marria on Instagram @diet_planner_manik_marria