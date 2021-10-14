Meet Preeti Kumar, a fashion icon and a force to be reckoned with in the glamour world

It's never simple to aspire to be a fashion star and attain success in the modeling profession, especially if you're from a tiny town. But, as the saying goes, if you have talent, passion, and determination, anything is possible. Preeti Kumar is a fashion designer who has made a reputation for herself through her dedication and hard work. She is definitely a name to reckon with in the glamour world. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, she had received the renowned title of "Mrs. Taj 1991." Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans trend STAY STRONG PRATIK after Salman Khan bashes Pratik Sehajpal in the Weekend Ka Vaar promo — read tweets

Preeti, who has had a long career in the fashion sector, has a large list of pageant championships to her name. She began her modeling career in 1990 and won the title of "Miss Computec" the following year. Mrs. Uttar Pradesh Classic 1991 was awarded to her for her hard work and great modeling skills. She is someone who has brought distinction to her hometown and to her home state of Uttar Pradesh. Preeti is a fitness nut in addition to being a fashionista. She enjoys going to the gym and is a firm believer in the practice of Yoga. She does everything she can to get into the field, from sticking to a rigorous diet plan to reading books and publications to broaden her knowledge. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jungle-theme exteriors with modernized interiors, an OTT Flamingo and more – walk inside the exotic house of Salman Khan's show

After taking a gap, she came back in the fashion and glamour business and represented Lucknow across India as a Celebrity Jury of Fashion Pageants. To her credit, she has been the judge of many different shows alongside many big credible names of the industry, which include Rannvijay Singh Singha, Prince Narula, Rohit Khandelwal, , Parul Chauhan, and many more. Recently, in 2019, the talented young Preeti was conferred with the prestigious title of ‘Mrs. Awadh 2019.’ One of the biggest glory came in 2021 when she was crowned as the ‘Fashion Icon of Uttar Pradesh 2021’ by none other than the Roadies Fame and famous Tv face, Rannvijay Singh Singha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Actor Sahil Shroff and Splitsvilla fame Miesha Iyer to participate in Salman Khan's reality show

Adding to her bag of accolades, Preeti Kumar was also awarded as ‘Mrs. Model of the Year,’ Season 3 by well-known Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, organized by India’s youngest and leading event organizer Purujit Singh. Preeti Kumar now is the official Celebrity Jury in all pageant shows organized by Big Projects. Talking about her recent work, she judged one of the famous shows organized by Sharad Chaudhary in the capital city of Lucknow. The jury mates of the show included big names like Rannvijay Singh Singha, , Rahul Gupta, Rohit Khandelwal, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, and others.

Talking about her perspective on Fashion, Preeti said, “I'd like to point out that being fashionable and trendy is a desire that differs from person to person. Fashion should be a choice rather than a force. It is also up to you to choose the appropriate kind of clothing for a given event. Fashion is about being comfortable in your clothes as much as being stylish. The fashion industry should not have a negative impact on people's thinking. Fashion is something that we all enjoy. However, if you want to seem fashionable, you don't have to spend a lot of money in fact one can appear fashionable in plain attire as well. India is heavily impacted by fashion trends. Colleges and corporations host glamorous ramps to encourage people to flaunt their clothes in public.”

“I have a lot of offers, and many things are in the pipeline,” Preeti Kumar says of her prospective projects. ‘‘With Shiv Shakti Sachdev, Rohit Khandelwal, Purujit Singh, and Himanshi Dulani, I will be judging ‘Mr. and Mrs. Uttar Pradesh's Top Model of the Year 2021-22.’ Apart from that, there are a couple of fascinating offerings for which you will have to wait a little longer.”

Owing to her talent and effort, Preeti has a long and bright career ahead of her. The Fashion Diva has been diligent and persistent towards her inclination in the fashion industry since always.