Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif gets excited to team up with Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan; announces release date

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has resumed work after her grand wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal. The actress is back on the set of the film Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. She will be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.