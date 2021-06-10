Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar gives this WITTY reply to a fan asking her about family planning

’s wife Ankita Konwar recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. Within no time, her social media filled with various kinds of questions. A netizen asked, “It has been years of your marriage, what do you think about family planning?” Ankita's epic and the witty reply will surely win hearts. She said, “We are a planned family”. Also Read - Milind Soman goes for a 5 km run after recovering from COVID-19 — watch video

During the interactive session with her Instafam, a user asked her, "How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man'?" Ankita spoke about the 26 years difference between Milind and her. She penned down a note which reads, “Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear. The survival skill. And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy.” Also Read - Milind Soman's note for Ankita Konwar on their anniversary will warm your hearts; says, 'My favourite place is still here'

Milind and Ankita tied the knot in Alibaug on April 22, 2018. A few months later, the couple exchanged wedding vows in Spain. Also Read - Milind Soman on backlash over posting a nude beach pic: Someone who has done naked photography before is quite likely to do it again

On the work front, Milind was last seen in the web series Paurashpur and Four More Shots Please! He has been part of several movies including , , and 16th December among many others.