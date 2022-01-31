Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst dies after jumping from 60-story building, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu left heartbroken

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday after jumping from a higher elevation of a 60-story condominium in New York City. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu penned down a heartfelt note and wrote, 'You were always an inspiration to many'.