Monday Memes: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao divorce gets MASSIVELY trolled, sparks a meme fest on Twitter

Actor Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao on Saturday announced the news of their separation after 15 years of marriage. The two released a joint statement wherein they stated that they would now embark on a new chapter of their lives as co-parents and family for each other. Kiran and Aamir met on the sets of Lagaan and tied the knot in 2005. The couple became parents to their son Azad Rao Khan in December 2011.

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does," the statement read.

Their separation news shocked the entire film fraternity as well as their fans. Within no time, trollers had a field day as they massively trolled them. Trollers started trending #Fatima (Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh) on Twitter. For the uninitiated, Fatima and Aamir were seen in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan film. Well, there have been rumours which state that there has been a growing closeness between the two. But there is no confirmation yet on the same.

A Twitterati wrote, “This is horrible, this guy made 3 idiots,TZP, dangal etc to inspire the youth, heard he is going to marry fatima, that’s why he divorced with Kiran, we are ashamed of you, Aamir, I feel guilty that I have watched your movies, will boycott everything now.”

Well, another user congratulated Aamir and Fatima. He wrote, “Congratulations in advance aamir and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Hope it will last a long time #AamirKhan”, another said, “Wtf and this guy was the host of Satyamev Jayate. I think he left Kiran for that Fatima. es Tingu ki bas height kam hai karname bade bade.” Another wrote, “Finally all the blinds about Aamir and Fatima seem to be true. So now the couple AAmir and FATima will become the new “AAFAT” couple of the BTwon.”

This is horrible,this guy made 3 idiots ,TZP , dangal etc to inspire the youth,heard he is going to marry fatima, that's why he divorced with Kiran,we are ashamed of you, Aamir,I feel guilty that I have watched your movies,will boycott everything now. https://t.co/eSmvFqmkSx — SRK's Conscriptor (@IamG2_0) July 3, 2021

During that time #FatimaSanaShaikh didn't realize that i am gonna be next target of #amirkhan wife ?? pic.twitter.com/hSjsAaCYDp — sarcastic guy (@TheChandler007) July 3, 2021

Congrats to ira for new mummy fatima sana saikh

Power of young pussy,achhe achhe papi ho gaye ..?#AamirKhan #FatimaSanaShaikh #divorce pic.twitter.com/83uJICWVAy — Hustler (@raksh__it) July 3, 2021