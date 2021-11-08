Bollywood actress recently tweeted on Diwali and urged netizens to not burst firecrackers as it affects children. Within no time, netizens mercilessly trolled the actress for her tweet and bashed her on Twitter like never before. Netizens criticised her tweet and also a meme fest was sparked after that. Also Read - Kajol Devgn gets massively trolled; netizens compare her outfit for an event to 'bike ka cover', 'Halloween costume', 'chaadar'

Neha tweeted, "Pls stop bursting firecrackers Firecracker.. it's hurting the environment, it's hurting us , it's hurting our children ... please." Netizens reacted to her tweet and wrote, "Stop living the ultra luxurious lifestyle having high carbon footprint. It hurts even more." Another netizen wrote, "Stop killing innocent animals for your taste or in name of religious practice.... It's hurting the environment, it's hurting us as well... or stop lecturing us with this hypocrisy." Also Read - Neha Dhupia shares adorable picture of breastfeeding baby boy; roots for freedom to feed

Take a look at her tweet - Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Hina Khan and other gorgeous divas who are body positivity goddesses and live by 'my body, my rules'

Pls stop bursting firecrackers ?.. it’s hurting the environment, it’s hurting us , it’s hurting our children … please ?? — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 5, 2021

Another user wrote, "Firecrackers are not in even the top 1000 causes of climate change. You know what top 5 are? Read. Now stop using fossil fuels, plant trees, stop eating beef/meat, tell farmers to use natural manure, stop using fridge and then preach," other wrote, "It's OUR choice dear. Your SUV, SUVs in Roadies, film sets, non veg food, stubble burnt by farmers, road dust, greenhouse gases given out by your fridge, AC -all create pollution. Then why pick on Firecracker that people burst for 2-3 days/year & ignore big ticket everyday polluters?"

Take a look at the memes -

Stop eating animals please ?.. it's hurting the environment, it's hurting us, it's hurting animals and their offsprings ... please ? pic.twitter.com/SkZltfn4De — Bramhastra ? (@Veer_Abhimanyu2) November 5, 2021