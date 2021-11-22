Comedian who is known for his bold and controversial statements recently got massively trolled by netizens for his 'I come from two Indias' monologue that allegedly “insults the nation”. Vir's statement went viral on social media and within no time it sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Netizens shared clips and pictures from his monologue wherein Vir said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night."

An advocate Ashutosh Dubey filed a case against Das for defaming and spoiling the image of the country in the USA. The actor who is currently in the US uploaded a video on YouTube titled "I come from two Indias" and this was part of his performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In the video, Das spoke about the duality of the country and also spoke about the topical issues India is facing including COVID-19, rapes, farmers' protests, and much more.

If you're offended by Vir Das then you know which India you come from.#TwoIndias pic.twitter.com/m3P5dnqZ5y — Naina Singh (@NainaSi24619003) November 17, 2021

"This is a joke, but it's just not funny."

Great stand-up comedy by Vir Das. My man literally destroyed all the Sanghis in just under 6 minutes ?? Here's a thread of my most favourite parts of it...(1/3)#TwoIndias pic.twitter.com/eOjvZgzN4I — yuvika (virat's version) | she/her (@KatyalYuvika) November 17, 2021

Vir Das goes to the USA and says this to a packed Kennedy Center.

These are the "influencers" of our country who continue to perpetuate the "snake charmer" idea of India to the world! pic.twitter.com/OaFNsZynRC — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) November 16, 2021

Dear USA,

This ?? is also my India. Don’t let joker #VirDas not tell you otherwise. pic.twitter.com/0MwvWBM300 — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) November 16, 2021

On Thursday, Das even issued a statement and clarified his comments in his monologue and said it wasn't intended to insult the country. He took to Twitter and posted a note saying, "The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause."

He further added saying, "Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience...To focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love."