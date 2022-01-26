and 's upcoming film Mr & Mrs. Mahi was announced last year and their fans were quite excited about the two actors sharing screens for the second time. Today on Republic Day, B-town actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared glimpses from her 'cricket camp' with cricketer Dinesh Karthik. In the picture, Janhvi has seen training as a batter and fans are quite excited to see her playing like a cricketer. Well, Rajkummar and Janhvi have collaborated for the second time. On Wednesday, Janhvi shared photos on her Instagram wherein she was dressed in a cricketer's uniform along with a helmet and looked stunning. In another picture, Janhvi was seen observing cricketer Dinesh Karthik as he practiced batting in the nets. A picture of director Sharan Sharma with Janhvi and the team chilling together was also shared. Also Read - Gehraiyaan promotions: Take cues from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi on how to slay multiple events over consecutive days – view pics

Take a look at the pictures - Also Read - Shehzada Kartik Aaryan's Top controversies: Ouster from Dostana 2, being called ‘unprofessional’ and more...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In November last year, took to his social media and had shared a video teaser of Mr & Mrs. Mahi - No Dream Is Ever Chased Alone. In the teaser, Janhvi and Rajkummar's voices were heard from the background. Karan had captioned the teaser as, "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October 2022." Also Read - Badhaai Do trailer OUT NOW: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's unusual marriage is nothing short of a laugh riot – watch

Mr & Mrs Mahi is being helmed by Sharan Sharma and is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will release on October 7, 2022.