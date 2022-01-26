Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor trains at cricket camp with cricketer Dinesh Karthik; see BTS pictures

Sharan Sharma's directed film Mr & Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will release on October 7, 2022. Actress Janhvi shared series from her 'cricket camp' with cricketer Dinesh Karthik.