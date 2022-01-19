Neeraj Sharma Bhardwaj aka NSB pictures produces quality content through his lens

Neeraj Sharma runs his own production company, knows exactly what he's talking about and has been working hard to achieve it over the years. Many people in the film and video industry start out the same way: by putting their feet on the ground and working for themselves. If that's your plan, the good news is that it'll work for a while. You'll want more once you've nickeled and dimed your way through a few little projects and mom-and-pop clients. That means you'll need to put together a real crew, pick a name, and start your own production company. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez's hickey to Kangana Ranaut's intimate picture: Private moments of Bollywood actresses got LEAKED online

Before you start your production company, you must have a good business strategy in place. It can be challenging to start a production company, but by taking the right steps, you can secure its success. Born in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, and raised in Chandigarh, Neeraj Sharma runs his own production company, knows exactly what he's talking about and has been working hard to achieve it. This young bright person's struggle story indicates that he comes from a lower middle-class family after completing basic education. He wanted to enrol in a cinematography or media degree but couldn't afford it, so he finished his Bcom at Punjab University and used YouTube to learn photography, fashion, and cinematography.

He began working part-time jobs to pay his bills, and after learning editing skills, he worked as a freelance photo editor to purchase equipment. He began his online youtube journey in 2015, and it took him 5 years to reach a million subscribers, but his channel was deleted after completing 1 million subscribers due to copyright issues. This was the moment when he concentrated on his Instagram and returned to YouTube, where he now has 400k subscribers within 5 months.

Rajkumar Rao, , and MS Dhoni are among Neeraj Sharma's favourite people. He is a fashion influencer, portrait photographer, traveller, videographer, and editor at the moment. His strength is innovative thinking in all situations, and he believes that tremendous success requires at least one failure.

Filmmaking, travelling, music, and meditation are some of his favourite pastimes. He is really interested in trying new things and coming up with his own unique ideas, and he has built a network of 1.2 million creative people on Instagram and the same on YouTube.

The virtuoso began doing all of this at an early age, back when the internet was not as popular as it is now. So, despite being on his own, he was able to devote all of his time and effort to his profession and attain the great position that he holds now. With his relentless effort and hard labour, he is constantly on the verge of hitting the horizon.