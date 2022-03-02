Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently dropped her latest music video 'Narazgi' over the internet and gave a glimpse of her song to all her fans on her Instagram. The lyrics of the songs left netizens upset and they started trolling her brutally. The lyrics of Neha's new music video are 'I feel so lonely, lonely without you baby!' Well, Neha's song has not impressed netizens and one user commented, "Such a forceful fake English accent". Another user wrote, "Sound too irritating autotune too high," while another commented saying, "You can’t even sing well in Hindi and you are trying an English song." Another user wrote, "Trying to be -'dua lipa' but became - 'tony kakkar'." Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez-Michele Morrone team up for Mud Mud Ke song; shocked fans troll 365 Days star, 'No not Tony Kakkar please'

In the song, Neha can be seen performing for an audience, while she is sitting on the couch. Neha looked beautiful in a red saree. The song also features . The lyrics of the song have been penned and composed by Sonal Pradhan. Neha and Akshay present the story of a girl who tries her best to converse with her former lover in the video.

Watch the song -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh praised and showered love on his ladylove's new song. He shared a video clip of the music video on Instagram and wrote, "Just wow!!❤I'm in love with you and this song!!❤." Her brother Tony Kakkar also commented, "Bliss ♥."