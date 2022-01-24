's item song 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise is going viral all over the internet. The song has become a super hit and celebs, fans cannot stop grooving to it. Well, recently shared a video of herself dancing to Samantha's Oo Antava on the beach and we cannot take our eyes off her. In the video, Neha showed off her sensuous moves and is looking ultra-glamorous. Dressed in a green dress and sunglasses, Neha shared a glimpse of her performance on the item song. She captioned the video as, "Loved the movie Pushpa, performances and its music, thought this is the least I can do to show my appreciation! #NehaKakkar." She even told her fans to watch the entire dance performance on her YouTube channel. Neha's husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh wrote, "my super talented hottie!!" in the comments section. Neha's brother Tony Kakkar commented, "You are One in a billion Nehu.. Nailed it!" Also Read - Allu Arjun, Dhanush, Mahesh Babu and more: Highest educational qualification of top South stars will leave you intrigued

Watch Neha's video here -

Samantha is on cloud nine these days after her grand success of her item song in and Rashmika Mandanna's film Pushpa: The Rise. The film became a blockbuster and did amazingly well at the box office. Apart from Neha Kakkar, Swara Bhasker and also danced to this song. Swara praised the song as she wrote, "I know I'm late to this party! But trippin' on #OohAntava from the film #Pushpa... What a song, such a trippy composition! Loving an item number critiquing the objectification of women!!! And @Samanthaprabhu2 is (fire emojis) (sparkle emojis)."

Moreover, Samantha who grooved to the song in the film took to her Instagram and thanked everyone for the love that she has been receiving for her performance. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up but being sexy is next-level hard work. Phew, #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love,” she wrote.

Pushpa: The Rise is directed by and the makers have announced to start shooting for the second part Pushpa: The Rule soon.