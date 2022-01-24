Neha Kakkar recreates Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava on the beach; husband Rohanpreet Singh calls her 'hottie' – watch video

After Swara Bhasker and Kriti Sanon, now Neha Kakarr has grooved to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise. Dressed in a green dress and sunglasses, Neha shared a glimpse of her performance on the item song and fans went gaga over her sensuous moves.