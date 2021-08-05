Netizens have a field day trolling Farhan Akhtar after he mistakenly cheers for Indian Women’s Hockey Team

Indian Men’s Hockey Team created history today after their win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The team won a bronze medal by defeating Germany and the entire nation is quite happy and excited. The entire nation is in a celebratory mode and soon after the win, wishes started pouring in. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff congratulate the men's hockey team for ending the medal drought of 41 years with a bronze

Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media and congratulated the Men's Hockey Team for their historic win. But recently, Toofan actor Farhan Akhtar got massively trolled after he mistakenly congratulated the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

Within no time, netizens started trolling him for his blunder. Actor Farhan took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Go Girls!!! So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal..super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey." Instead of congratulating the Indian Men's Hockey Team, the actor congratulated the Women's Hockey Team.

Take a look at his tweet:

So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal .. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 5, 2021

After realizing his mistake, Farhan instantly deleted the tweet. But still, netizens are trolling him and are having a field day on Twitter.

Check out netizens reactions on Farhan's tweet

Chalo aapse galti hui to hui par ye 164 log kaun hai ?? pic.twitter.com/ioBzJkL8VV — Ankush Chopra (@Ankschopra86) August 5, 2021

Amd to think people like these make biopics on legendary sportsperson ?????? — Annesha Mandal (@AnneshaMandal1) August 5, 2021

In some other world ? pic.twitter.com/Qv4E3DbtUN — Puneet Goel (@puneetgoels) August 5, 2021

Kaunse saste nashe kr rkhe the jo pehle girls likh dia tha ..lol — Sachin Raghav (@sachinrghv2) August 5, 2021

You think we didn't see but we saw your gaffe. LOL kyu saste nashe karte ho bhai. — The Bloody-Nine? (@L0genNinefingrs) August 5, 2021